Exclusive! At one point, it was impossible for us to walk on the road without having 10 people around us: Khyaati Keswani aka Pallavi of Kumkum Bhagya

Khyaati Keswani is one of the most popular actresses on television today. She is immensely loved for her stint in Kumkum Bhagya as Pallavi.

In an exclusive conversation with us, Khyaati spoke about her journey, challenges, and the responses she receives till date.

Any memorable moments from your journey?

Well, it has been a 23-year journey for me in Balaji Telefilms, so every moment is very special to me. But specifically, during Kyunki, I was a college-going girl. I was new in the industry, so I used to keep watching, learning, and observing. Therefore, Kyunki was my learning process, and in Kumkum Bhagya, I am just implementing those learnings and my experience.

What were the challenges you faced during your initial days?

There was no real challenge but a constant learning process.

So what kind of responses have you received during your Kyunki days and now in Kumkum Bhagya?

Kyunki was one of the biggest hits during that time, so the response we got was amazing. I remember people used to ask for autographs, and it was impossible for us to walk on the road without having 10 people around us. But now, since I am playing a grey shade, people do criticize. At the same time, a lot of mothers can easily relate to this role as she wants a perfect life partner for her son, which is Rhea according to her and not Prachi.

