Exclusive! At one point, it was impossible for us to walk on the road without having 10 people around us: Khyaati Keswani aka Pallavi of Kumkum Bhagya

In an exclusive conversation with us, Khyaati spoke about her journey, challenges, and the responses she receives till date.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 19:50
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple of Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively.

Khyaati Keswani is one of the most popular actresses on television today. She is immensely loved for her stint in Kumkum Bhagya as Pallavi.

In an exclusive conversation with us, Khyaati spoke about her journey, challenges, and the responses she receives till date.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! My character has changed dramatically; it’s a quantum shift to the other end of the emotional spectrum: Khyaati Keswani on her character Pallavi in Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya

Any memorable moments from your journey?

Well, it has been a 23-year journey for me in Balaji Telefilms, so every moment is very special to me. But specifically, during Kyunki, I was a college-going girl. I was new in the industry, so I used to keep watching, learning, and observing. Therefore, Kyunki was my learning process, and in Kumkum Bhagya, I am just implementing those learnings and my experience.

What were the challenges you faced during your initial days?

There was no real challenge but a constant learning process.

Also read: Exclusive! “Actually and ironically, I am very close to Ranbir aka Krishna Kaul and Prachi aka Mugdha Chapekar on the sets”: Kumkum Bhagya’s Khyaati Keswani aka Pallavi on completing eight years of the serial, and bond that she shares with the cast

So what kind of responses have you received during your Kyunki days and now in Kumkum Bhagya?

Kyunki was one of the biggest hits during that time, so the response we got was amazing. I remember people used to ask for autographs, and it was impossible for us to walk on the road without having 10 people around us. But now, since I am playing a grey shade, people do criticize. At the same time, a lot of mothers can easily relate to this role as she wants a perfect life partner for her son, which is Rhea according to her and not Prachi.

Good luck, Khyaati!

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

