EXCLUSIVE! 'On one side fans have been trolling me for playing Samar and on the other they are quite excited' - Sagar Parekh gets CANDID on bagging Anupamaa as Samar, fans reaction and more

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

We exclusively revealed about Sagar Parekh replacing Paras Kalnawat as Samar in the show, we rang the actor to know about the pressure he has for playing Samar, what can fans expect and more.

You wouldn't want to miss out his noteworthy responses:

There is a lot of pressure that comes with continuing a character from middle, what are you experiencing with Samar?

Yes, there is a lot of pressure firstly, the show is too famous, it has been on top from past two years. The role of Samar was initially essayed by Paras and it gained immense popularity so yes I do feel the pressure and all of them here are great actors and they are fantastic in terms of their work. I have to keep myself on toes to keep up with them and give your best. The show has already completed 600 episodes and more. Me being the new guy, everyone's eyes are on me now and Anupamaa is indeed a great opportunity to showcase talent and if I have gotten it, I am trying to make the best out of it and not disappoint anyone.

How are we as viewers going to see Samar through Sagar's narrative?

I have been watching previous episodes of Anupamaa to understand the character and why they love him so much. Of course, I will not replicate or imitate the actor or what Paras has done. The audience will not get to see exactly the same but I have kept the nuances in mind and they will see Samar with my essence and way.

How has the fans reaction been for you?

As far as fans, Paras's fans are quite angry with me, they have been trolling me and sending negative comments. 'Samar is only for Paras' and so on. Somewhere, Anupamaa fans are quite excited some of them have seen me and my work before. They are quite excited to see me in a completely different character who is the most wanted baccha currently. This is something that I have never played. It is quite energetic and you have to live up to expectations of the fans as Anupamaa is not a show, it has transformed into a cult. You wouldn't want to disappoint them for sure.

