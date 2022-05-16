EXCLUSIVE: OTT is an actual hardcore actor’s platform where we get o reach out to the audience not only in India but from all over the globe: Yeh Hai Chahatein actress Aarohi Nanda

Abrar and Sargun both are very nice people. They are so busy with their shoot schedule but yet, they take it easy and are always jovial. I am lucky to have found friends in people like them, she adds…
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 15:10
Aarohi Nanda

MUMBAI : Aarohi Nanda has done quite some projects on television.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Aarohi Nanda to ENTER Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein

She is a growing name in the television industry and is quite talented. As she is seen in Yeh Hai Chahatein on Star Plus, we get chatty with her in an exclusive conversation with regards to her stint on the show.

Take a look:

You have done shows in the likes of Kundali Bhagya and Dil Boley Oberoi. How did Yeh Hai Chahatein come your way?

I was working on my acting skills by going to workshops in between the gap and one day I got a call from casting team. I had been there and gave the audition and other day they called me for shoot dates. I think it was my luck that got me this role.

The web space is growing very fast, so how does that medium interest you? Any projects in the offering?

Yes, it is growing fast..There’s lot of world class content on web nowadays and it is very good for us to learn the things. I think this is an actual hardcore actor’s platform and we are reaching out to the audience not only in India but from all over the globe. I have some projects coming up on web which I had completed during COVID times with a limited crew and setups.

Speaking about your stint in Yeh Hai Chahatein, how is your bond with Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra?

Abrar and Sargun both are very nice people. They are so busy with their shoot schedule but yet, they take it easy and are always jovial. I am lucky to have found friends in people like them.

What kind of roles do you want to pursue in the near future?

I would really like to pursue roles like Gal Gadot of Wonder Woman.. She was really amazing in that movie!

Well said Aarohi!

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! I get showered with compliments for pulling of my character Vasudha Srinivasan with a lot of grace in Yeh Hai Chahatein: Indira Krishnan

Keep reading this space for more information.


 

Aarohi Nanda Yeh Hai Chahatein Star Plus Kundali Bhagya Dil Boley Oberoi COVID globe Abrar Qazi Sargun Kaur Luthra Gal Gadot Wonder Woman
Like
0
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 15:10

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kundali Bhagya: Exclusive! Is Sherlyn scared after knowing about Rishabh’s comeback in the Luthra family?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Raghav Juyal confirms he's a pivotal part of Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'
MUMBAI: Actor Raghav Juyal has joined the cast of Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.The host, dancer and actor...
Dance India Dance little masters : Exclusive! Veteran actress Helen and Bindu to grace the show
MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters...
Aryan plans a romantic date for Imlie, however, Jyoti is intolerable and plans plotting against the duo to spoil their date
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Must Read! Check out the childhood friends of Vicky Kaushal, and the picture dropped by the actor defines brotherhood
MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal in a very small span of time has indeed created a strong fan base for himself with his...
WOW! Check out Rubina Dilaik's never seen before aerial yoga skills
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Recent Stories
Raghav
Raghav Juyal confirms he's a pivotal part of Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'
Latest Video