EXCLUSIVE! P Se Pyaar F Se Farrar actress Jyoti Yadav to feature in Atrangi TV’s next, Ishq Kamina!

P Se Pyaar F Se Farrar’s lead actress Jyoti Yadav will feature in Atrangi TV’s next venture produced by Yuvan Motion Pictures.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 04/30/2022 - 11:32
We are back with breaking news from the entertainment industry.

Renowned production house Yuvan Motion Pictures is launching a new show titled Ishq Kamina. Mohsin Khan Pathan will direct the project.

The story is indeed unique as it will showcase equality among lesbians.

The story revolves around how society reacts to lesbians. In order to give society a befitting reply, a lesbian undergoes surgery to become a man.

Jyoti will play the role of Anu. The story is based in Sawantwadi near Goa.

Jyoti has lways stunned everyone with her glam look and confident avatar.

So are you excited about the show?

Please let us know your views on the same.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

    

