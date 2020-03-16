EXCLUSIVE! P Se Pyaar F Se Farrar actress Jyoti Yadav to feature in Atrangi TV’s next, Ishq Kamina!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusive updates from the world of TV, Bollywood, and OTT.

Renowned production house Yuvan Motion Pictures is launching a new show titled Ishq Kamina. Mohsin Khan Pathan will direct the project.

The story is indeed unique as it will showcase equality among lesbians.

The story revolves around how society reacts to lesbians. In order to give society a befitting reply, a lesbian undergoes surgery to become a man.

Jyoti will play the role of Anu. The story is based in Sawantwadi near Goa.

Jyoti has lways stunned everyone with her glam look and confident avatar.

