EXCLUSIVE! Pakhi comes to live with the Kapadias; later threatens Anupama by leaving both the houses in StarPlus' Anupamaa

Anuj tells Pakhi she is free to stay with them, but Anupama is uncomfortable. Meanwhile, Vanraj goes to pick her up from college and panics when she isn't there! Later, Adhik goes to get Pakhi's stuff at Shah's house and Vanraj loses it. Vanraj shows up at the Kapadia house in a massive rage.

MUMBAI : Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Currently in the show,  Due to a mix-up with Choti Anu, Anupama doesn't make it to a very anxious Kinjal’s health check-up and is riddled with guilt. Anupama overhears Pakhi, Adhik and Barkha and is upset after seeing all the expensive gifts. Anupama tries to explain to Pakhi why such expensive gifts are inappropriate but Barkha keeps adding fuel to the fire.

After a long-drawn-out argument where everyone fights, Pakhi takes a major decision and leaves the house but threatens Anupama as she goes. She will be back in the house and then Anupama won't ever be able to make her leave again. Anupama reels from the incident with Pakhi while Vanraj and Pakhi make up at the Shah house.

