EXCLUSIVE! 'Pakhi taught me how today's generation behaves' Muskan Bamne on her journey in Anupamaa, her reaction on her character and more

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Currently, Pakhi will lie at home that she is going to college, Vanraj will intervene and insist on dropping and picking Pakhi from College for not letting Adhik even come around her but Pakhi is smart and she hides and meets Adhik bunking college, Anupamaa sees them meeting and she follows them to the cafe where they go for a date. She joins them on their date and does make things a little awkward for the duo. Has she come to know Adhik's intentions?

In an exclusive conversation with Pakhi aka Muskan we asked her about her journey till now, her reaction on Pakhi and more. You wouldn't want to miss out her noteworthy answers:

What is your reaction on Pakhi's behaviour in the show as Muskan?

I am really shocked, when I read the scenes, even though I have a joint family and we are quite respectful at home and there is so much love and care that we have between each other but Pakhi has been a rebel and she answers them back. I keep feeling how she can talk so rudely with her elders so I ask them if kids really do this and they say that yes, this is today's generation.

How's has the transition of Pakhi from a school going girl to College student been?

Pakhi was a school going girl, the youngest and the cutest one. She was extremely pampered and now after going to college she has that air that she can do her own things.

What is your take on the journey?

The journey has been amazing, it has been a learning experience as I am getting to know how today's kids are and what all they do.

Tell us something about your bond with Sara aka Alma Hussein?

She is really cute, she is just 18 but she doesn't look like. Our first meeting itself we asked for her age and we were like you don't look like 18... The bond is great with her offsets too.

