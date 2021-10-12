EXCLUSIVE! Pakhi is unpredictable; she can do anything to keep her parents together: Muskan Bamne on the current track of Anupamaa, Toshu bhai, and more

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most adored shows on television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

We had a conversation with Sweety aka Muskan Bamne about the show and her character. Read on to know what she said.

The current track of the show witnesses Pakhi's major breakdown. Tell us about it

Pakhi has always wanted that her parents to stay together, stop these daily fights, and stay peacefully with each other. Despite the divorce, she wants her parents to at least be together for her. We all know Pakhi is unpredictable at times. She can do anything to keep her parents together and she is doing that. If she feels that her parents have forgotten the promise, then Pakhi will surely take a drastic step again.

As Muskan, would you accept Anupama's new friend and life?

I would obviously support her to grow ahead and explore. It is her life. After everything that has happened to her, she deserves this chance to move ahead. Talking about friends, it is all about the person's mentality. It is how you perceive it. For example, how Anuj is her friend but his perception of the family is completely opposite, so yes, it is their mentality. I would totally support and accept it.

Who has been the closest person to you on the sets?

Well, I am closest to everyone. Being the youngest, I do share a close bond with the whole team. If one name was to be taken, then Toshu bhai and I have been inseparable since day one. We chill together and dance together. He is my bhai in the true sense. You would always find us having fun together in the makeup room or on the set.

