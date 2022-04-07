Exclusive! Pakkhi Hegde bags Mukta Dhond's upcoming show on Star Plus

Mukta Dhond is all set to roll out a new show on Star Plus which will have actors like Siddharth Vasudev, Rajveer Singh, Gungun Uprari and Pakkhi Hegde playing pivotal roles in the show. 

Exclusive! Pakkhi Hegde bags Mukta Dhond's upcoming show on Star Plus

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.

We have constantly given you all the latest updates about all the happenings in the television world.

Ever since the year 2022 kickstarted, a lot of TV shows have been in the pipeline.

So many production houses are rolling out new projects and some shows have already hit the small screens.

Ace producer Mukta Dhond is known for presenting some amazing shows over the years.

She is now all set to roll out a new show soon on Star Plus.

TellyChakkar was the first one to update you that actor Siddharth Vasudev will be playing a pivotal role in the show.

Nothing much is known about Siddharth's character yet.

We also reported about actress Gungun Uprari who is all set to join the star cast.

The details about Gungun's character are yet to be revealed.

Apart from Gungun, Siddharth and Suraj Bharawaj, another actress is all set to join the show's star cast. 

Actress Pakkhi Hegde is roped in for the show. 

She will be portraying the hero's mother in the show. 

The show will be produced under the banner of Bits and Bots Media.

We had also revealed that Rajveer Singh is most likely to play the lead in the show.

