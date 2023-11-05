EXCLUSIVE! Palak Kaur and Shilpi Maheshwari roped in for Shemaroo Umang's upcoming show Kundli Milan

Palak Kaur and Shilpi Maheshwari will be seen in Shemaroo Umang's upcoming show Kundli Milan.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 05/11/2023 - 15:40
Shemaroo

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that a lot of new TV shows and web shows are being produced to entertain the viewers.

Shemaroo Umang is one such web platform where a lot of shows have been produced.

And now, we gave an exclusive update that Shemaroo Umang is coming up with a new show soon which is titled Kundli Milan.

Nothing much is revealed about this new show yet.

We had exclusively updated that Ankit Bathla will play the lead and is paired opposite Shubhanshi Raghuwanshi.

The actor is known for his performances in shows like Thapki Pyaar Ki, Naagin, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, and many more.

Meanwhile, Shubhanshi was seen in Sasuraal Simar Ka 2.

And now, we have two more actors who are all set to join the show's star cast.

It is actress Palak Kaur and Shilpi Maheshwari.

Nothing much is known about their characters yet.

How excited are you for Kundli Milan? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Shemaroo Umang kundli milan Ankit Bathla Shubhanshi Raghuwanshi Thapki Pyaar Ki Naagin Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji Palak Kaur Shilpi Maheshwari
