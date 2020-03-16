EXCLUSIVE! Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu Bhide, opens up on an incident that made her EMOTIONAL on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, shares how the show changed her life and much more

MUMBAI: Palak Sindhwani is currently ruling several hearts with her stellar performance in SAB TV's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

The actress plays the role of Sonu Bhide in the show and fans are loving her for her performance.

It's been more than two years since Palak joined the show and she has managed to create a place in everyone's heart in a very short span of time.

Palak has garnered a huge fan following over time and has become a household name.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress who had some interesting things to share.

How has TMKOC changed your life?

It has changed my life drastically, of course in a good way. I was just a normal ordinary small-town girl who came to Mumbai for my further studies. After my graduation, I got this show after just two-three months. Ever since then till now, I feel so grateful to be a part of this iconic show. I got lots of love from everyone. The viewers accepted me. We were recently shooting in one of the studious and there was a huge crowd waiting for us to get a glimpse. It is overwhelming sometimes. I would like to thank everyone, especially the makers and the cast.

There are many actors of your age who have been doing equally well in their careers. Do you feel the pressure of competing with them?

Yes, there are many actors who are doing well in their career. I feel proud, so many of them are my friends. But I never felt that pressure of competing with them. I feel one should with whatever you have just be happy with that and try to give your best. This is just what I do. I will keep doing this in future as well. I want to keep my hard work and dedication on point. I don't want to compete with anyone as I believe in competing with myself. Whenever I want to see my progress, I compare me with myself. I think that's the best way to move forward in life. I will keep following this in life.

Any scene you remember while you performed on Taarak Mehta sets which made you emotional?

Since its a comedy show, there is not much of drama and crying. Recently, I remember a story where Sonu had lost the cheque of her father and she was feeling very guilty. He had asked me to stay away from Tapu Sena and that just made me cry. I have cried a lot on screen. I got emotional after the scene as there is no life without friends. There is no fun, thrill and support without friends. Otherwise, we keep laughing and having fun on the set. Everyone's sense of humor is so good and we keep maiing each other laugh. We all stary like a family.

