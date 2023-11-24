Exclusive! Pallavi is a combination of everything from anger to love and beauty to brains: Ayushi Khurana on shooting for Aangan - Aapno Ka

TellyChakkar spoke exclusively to Ayushi Khurana about her experience shooting for the show, her bond with co-actors among many other things. Here’s what she said…
Pallavi

MUMBAI: Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, known for shows like  Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Teri Meri Doriyaan, and others will be rolling out a show for SAB TV. 

The new show for SAB TV is titled Aangan - Aapno Ka and stars Mahesh Thakur and Ayushi Khurana in lead roles. A contemporary family drama, the show also promises to be a heartwarming journey of a daughter with a unique perspective on marriage. (Also Read: Must-Read! From Chaand Jalne Laga to Dabangi; these new fiction shows are coming to your TV screens soon )

Ayushi stated, “It is an amazing experience so far. My co-actors are also very good.  I am falling in love with the story telling and narration of the show. My character is also nice. Pallavi is emotional, dramatic and is lovable. She tends to overthink at times. I totally relate to my character. The one thing which I love most about Pallavi is her unconditional love for her father and sisters. She is a combination of everything from anger to love and beauty to brains.”

Speaking about creative differences, Ayushi mentioned, “I have never had creative differences on the set. From the very first day the creatives, directors and actors used to sit together and discuss how they plan to go about the scenes. It has always been team work. In future too I think if a situation comes then we will discuss and take a decision in favour of the character.”

Shedding light about her co-actors, Ayushi elaborated, “My bond with all the co-actors has been good. I absolutely love shooting with Mahesh Thakur, Neetha Shetty. We vibe well. I literally feel like I know them from years now and they are like a second family.” (Also Read: Exclusive! Child Actor Darsh Agrawal roped in for SAB TV’s Aangan- Apno Ka! )

Well said Ayushi!

