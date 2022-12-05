EXCLUSIVE! Pallavi Pradhan opens up about her views on the rising popularity of regional cinema, says she is happy that they are getting their deserved viewership and much more

MUMBAI: Pallavi Pradhan is currently seen playing the role of Saroj Chaudhary in Star Bharat's show Woh To Hai Albelaa.

The actress is being lauded for her performance in the drama series.

Pallavi has proved her mettle in acting in all her previous projects and her character in Woh To Hai Albelaa definitely stands out of all.

Well, the current track of the show is witnessing some really sad moments after Cheeru's sudden demise.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Pallavi who spoke in length about her role and much more.

Cheeru's death track brought a huge twist to the story. Since Saroj was quite close to Cheeru, how challenging was it to shoot this crucial track? Did it take a toll on you?

When I was narrated the story, I knew how it is going to shape. I was prepared for it. But when the track inched closer. My heart was heavy when I saw Cheeru decked up in the groom's avatar as she walked towards me. Actors generally emote all kinds of emotions and expressions. Sometimes when you start relating yourself to the character, it definitely affects you. So, whatever death scenes were performed during that track, affected everyone. It was quite difficult as an actor and as a person. This death sequence was performed during the scorching heat and we all were wearing heavy costumes. It was an outdoor sequence, it was too hot, too intense and too many emotions which made it difficult. Tears rolled out from our eyes just like that and we didn't even need to take any glycerine.

Fans are predicting that Saroj might completely change post-Cheeru's death. What is your take on this?

As per the storyline, Saroj was always very overprotective of her kids. Kanha was somewhere responsible for Cheeru's death. The bitterness in Saroj will only increase with time. She was already dealing with Sayuri and Cheeru's love story as she never approved of it. Secondly, Cheeru's death has created a huge impact on her. The viewers can expect a new avatar of Saroj after Cheeru's demise and Sayuri-Kanha's marriage.

You have worked in Gujarati films as well. How different is the experience working in Gujarati and Hindi industries?

I have not done any Gujarati films. But I am happy with the way Gujarati cinema is evolving. A lot of my friends are directors, actors, producers and writers. I can see that the industry is growing. They are getting their share of the audience and I am really happy. It's high time regional cinema gets viewership.

