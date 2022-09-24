EXCLUSIVE! Pallavi Rao on quitting Star Plus’ Pandya Store, says, "The sad part was that I was part of Pandya Store but not Pandya family"

MUMBAI: Pallavi Rao is an Indian television actress. She is known for the television shows such as Punar Vivah Ek Nayi Umeed, Shubh Aarambh, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Kullfi Kumar Bajewala and Diya Aur Baati Hum. She started her career with the television serial Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Khel in the year 2009.

She was recently seen in Star Plus’ Pandya Store in which she played Prafulla Mami and gained a lot of appreciation for her performance.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actress and got to know about her experience on the show and why she left.

How was your experience on Pandya Store?

“The experience was amazing and it was a beautiful journey. From the very first day till the end, my graph, my character, my team, it was a beautiful combination and I have no complaints.”

Who would you say you bonded with the most on set? What do you miss the most about the show?

“I bonded the most with Shiny and then Simran, Mohit. But Shiny is like my closest gal.”

“I miss being Mami. I miss being Prafulla and the kind of woman she is. The liberty I was given to play my character by the creators and everyone, I was very happy. I remember putting my 200 percent, screaming on top of my lungs and trying to do my best. I miss all that. She is unpredictable and she loves what she says. Prafulla is completely different from Pallavi and the character will always remain close to my heart.”

What drove you to leave the show?

“The track went somewhere else and I was not used to my character’s potential. It is not their fault and I would never blame them, it is just how the track changed. It was not in their hands and they also tried their best to bring me back. But after a certain point, the track has gone in a certain direction it is not possible to scooch in something else. The sad part about it was that I was a part of Pandya Store but not Pandya family. I am there but outside the family.”

