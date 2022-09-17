EXCLUSIVE! Pallavi Sapra to enter Star Bharat's Ajooni as negative lead

Ajooni is now all set to witness a new entry soon. We have exclusively learnt that actress Pallavi Sapra is all set to make an entry into the show.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 09/17/2022 - 12:03
EXCLUSIVE! Pallavi Sapra to enter Star Bharat's Ajooni as negative lead

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

Star Bharat is currently airing some amazing shows. 

Ajooni is one of them that stars Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana in the lead roles. 

The show has hit the small screens almost a month ago and the viewers are in love with it. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Seema Sharma and Jairoop Jeevan are roped in for Star Bharat’s new show by Prem Entertainment and Frames Productions

Shoaib Ibrahim's comeback proved to be a huge hit among the fans. 

Also, his fresh pairing with Ayushi has worked wonders. 

We all know that the makers often introduce exciting new tracks and characters to spice up the drama. 

Ajooni is now all set to witness a new entry soon. 

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Pallavi Sapra is all set to make an entry in the show. 

Pallavi will be making an entry in the show as a negative lead. 

The actress has worked in Sagar Arts TV show Sabke Jeevan Ka Aadhar which was telecasted on Zee TV in 2012. 

She was also seen playing the role of Urmila in the epic drama Ramayan.

Pallavi's entry into the show will definitely spice up the drama. 

How excited are you about it? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Ayushi Khurana roped in for Dangal TV's Mann Sundar

Shoaib Ibrahim Star Bharat Film Farm Ayushi Khurana ajooni shikha chauhan frames entertainment Seema Pandey Abhishek Khanna Charul Bhavsar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 09/17/2022 - 12:03

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin – OMG! Pakhi to bring Sai to Chavan Nivas
MUMBAI :Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin gets more interesting in the upcoming segments as Pakhi brings Sai to Chavan Nivas...
Rajjo - Woah! A New Character to Spark Jealousy in Arjun
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ one of the famous serial Rajjo takes an interesting turn in Arjun and Rajjo's story.Currently,...
Surprising! Nikki Tamboli shares a cryptic story on her Instagram account amid her controversial connection with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli recently shared a cryptic post on her Instagram account after her name has been...
Anupamaa : OH NO! Kinjal vouches to never forgive Toshu and decides to keep her child away from him
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
EXCLUSIVE! Pallavi Sapra to enter Star Bharat's Ajooni as negative lead
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. Star Bharat is currently...
Cute! Off-screen pictures of AbhiRa that would make you go ‘Aww’
MUMBAI: Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda are known for their chemistry as Akshara and Abhimanyu in Star Plus’ famous...
RECENT STORIES
Exclusive! “Even before I finished writing the film, I reached out to Vineet”, ‘Siya’ Director Manish Mudhra talks about debutin
Exclusive! “Even before I finished writing the film, I reached out to Vineet”, ‘Siya’ Director Manish Mudhra talks about debuting as director