EXCLUSIVE! Pandya Parivaar and the Rathores to be the next participants of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar

After Smart Jodi, A new show is all set to begin every Sunday titled Star Parivaar Har Ravivaar. Well, the show will have fun games revealing the behind the camera dynamics between the onscreen Saas- Bahu and the jodis.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sat, 05/28/2022 - 15:15
Pandya Parivaar and the Rathores to be the next participants of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.

The channel has presented some great shows in the past and is currently airing many amazing shows that are topping the TRP charts. Once again, they are all set to rule the TRPs when it comes to reality shows.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment world. 

After Smart Jodi, A  new show is all set to begin every Sunday titled Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. Well, the show will have fun games revealing the behind the camera dynamics between the onscreen Saas- Bahu and the jodis. 

We exclusively updated that Balraj Syal and Arjun Bijlani are all set to host the show. We recently saw Balraj and Arjun with their gorgeous spouses in Smart Jodi, well this show is most likely to replace Smart Jodi. We earlier updated that the busy Birlas aka Akshara, Abhimanyu and Manjari and Imlie's Aryalie aka Sumbul and Fahmaan are all set to be the first Jury and Participants of the show. 

Now, the breaking news is that the Pandya Parivaar and Imlie's Rathores are all set to be the next participants in the show. The episode is surely going to be fun-filled with the cast, as both the show's cast members are extremely fun. 

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Sat, 05/28/2022 - 15:15

