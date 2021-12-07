Exclusive: Pandya Store actress Shiny Doshi shares her motherhood plans

MUMBAI: Actress Shiny Doshi, who is gaining immense popularity with her character portrayal as Dhara in Star Plus’ Pandya Store, was taken aback shooting the emotional scene when Dhara loses her child. She shared, “When I got the script, I was told that this will be the major turning point for Gautam and Dhara in the show. Everyone on the sets were looking forward to my performance and expectations were very quite high. I took a lot of help from my director as they wanted this scene to come out very well. Krutika Ji (Desai) really helped me to understand the scene in depth. She told me to put myself in the situation and act; think that I actually lost my child. After shooting this scene I realize what mothers go through when they lose their baby. Even after the pack up I was still in a state of shock and depression. It still gives me chills whenever I think about it.”

We asked Shiny her take on motherhood, “I love kids but we aren’t thinking about planning a baby anytime soon. We have just got married and both are busy in their respective careers. But I can’t deal with babies who are too cranky and nagging.”

How will you be as a mother? I haven’t thought about it. Maybe when I am put in the situation, I can answer it. But one thing is sure I want to stay calm and composed during my pregnancy. I want to stay active, perform yoga, read books, travel and most importantly stay happy.”