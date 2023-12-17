Exclusive! Pandya Store fame Abhishek Sharma to enter Imlie

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing to you the latest updates from the world of entertainment. Now we are here with the latest update about the show.
Abhishek Sharma

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap we now get to see a new grown-up Imlie, played by Adrija Roy, and Agastya, played by Sai Ketan Rao. The show is doing amazingly well and viewers are loving the couple a lot.

As per sources, Abhishek Sharma is soon going to enter the show. However, his character is not revealed yet.

Abhishek Sharma started acting as a child artist in movies like Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Champion and many more. He was recently seen in the Starplus show Pandya Store. Other than that, he has also worked in OTT series like Adulting and Bhaukaal. He was also a part of one of the most iconic shows Miley Jab Hum Tum.

It'll be interesting to see what twists and turns will be seen in the show ahead with this new character entering.

What do you think about Abhishek Sharma? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

About Author

