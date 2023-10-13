EXCLUSIVE! Pandya Store fame Kanwar Dhillon opens up on how he tackles with rumours, says, ''Let people write bad about me, but if they cross the line, then they will have to face me''

MUMBAI : Kanwar Dhillon became a household name from Star Plus' popular drama series Pandya Store where he played the role of Shiva.

The actor was well-appreciated for his amazing performance in the show.

Kanwar was paired opposite Alice Kaushik in the show and their on-screen jodi also became a huge hit.

Well, Kanwar and Alice fell in love on the sets of Pandya Store and it's been a long time since they are together.

Fans fondly refer to them as Shivi or Kdice.

Recently, Kanwar had visited his school for the annual day as a chief guest which refreshed all his childhood memories.

The actor spoke about his school life and much more in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar.

Recollecting a memorable day from his school days, Kanwar said, ''I was the sports captain when I was in the last year of my school. Our sports day was planned on 27th November 2008. Terrorist attacks happened a day prior to that. I had worked hard the entire year to win the trophy for 'Best Athlete of the year'. Because of these attacks, our sports day was cancelled and this was my last year in the school.''

He continued, ''But our sports day was conducted on the back road of the school. However, I missed enjoying the sports day which happened on the ground. I was heartbroken as I wanted the sports day to happen in the ground.''

Lastly, being a public figure, there are often rumours surfacing on social media about their personal and professional life.

Revealing how he tackles with such things, Kanwar said, ''I don't tackle it at all. Fans hear them and perceived it, good for them. If they don't, that's also good. When I will have to give clarification, I will say things. When you become an actor, people are going to talk about you and you can't answer everyone. I just let it go. Let people write bad about me. But if they cross the line, then they will have to face me.''

