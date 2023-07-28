Exclusive! Pandya Store fame Vinod Motwani roped in for DCT Productions' next, 'Dharamputra Nandini' for Nazara TV

Nazara Channel is a new GEC that are all set to introduce new shows.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Fri, 07/28/2023 - 19:10
Nazara 2

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

 A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Mast Mauli fame Shagun Singh to play the lead in DCT productions next’s next Dharamputra Nandini for Nazara TV!

The channel is now gearing up for a new show produced by Dipika Chikhlia.

Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, we are back with another exclusive information from the entertainment world.

We gave you the exclusive update that Shagun Singh of Mast Mauli fame has been roped in to play the lead in the Dipika Chikhlia-produced show 'Dharamputra Nandini’.

And as per sources, Aman Jaiswal, Prithvi Tanwar, and Dipika Chiklia will all be seen in the show.

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

As per sources,  Actor Vinod Motwani has been roped in for Nazara TV’s Dharamputra Nandini.

We previously gave you the update that Actors, Prithvi Tanwar, Anuj Ahluwalia, Shriya Tiwari, Seema Anand and Abhi Sharma will also been seen in the show.

The show Dharamputra Nandini will air on Nazara channel, and is produced by DCT Productions.

Are you excited to see the new show starring Shagun and Aman?

Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Prithvi Tanwar roped in for Nazara TV's Dharmputra Nandini


    

 

 

 


    


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aman Jaiswal Shriya Tiwari Anuj Ahuwalia Shagun Singh Sony TV Dangal TV Peninsula Pictures Balveer Returns SAB TV Dharam Nandini Dipika Chikhlia TellyChakkar
