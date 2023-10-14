Exclusive! Pandya Store has come as a career changing opportunity for me: Shabaaz Abdulla Badi

MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every couple in the show has a strong fan base and the audience loves their chemistry.

The show has taken a 15-year leap and the story now focuses on Rishita and Dev's daughter, Natasha aka Chutki, taking care of Suman and the Pandya Store.

Shabaaz Abdulla Badi is an integral part of the show. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he opened up on his experience shooting for the show.

He said, “This show is an experience of a lifetime for me. This is for the first time I am playing the leading role as one of the four brothers for Star Plus. So this show has come like a blessing for me and it has come as a career changing opportunity for me. I love how I get to enact a range of emotions. I think there should be some romantic scenes added to the show so that the characters flamboyance is shown as much as his angry side. I think that will eventually come out.

What I like about my character is that he has a different side to his personality with different people. Another thing which I like the most is that he is a workaholic.”

Speaking about dealing with creative differences, Shabaaz shared, "Well, we have an extremely co-operative team with fantastic directors and creative producers who know how to get the best out of us. Not only the production team but even the cast of the show is extremely good and we bond very well and we are like a family."

Well said Shabaaz!