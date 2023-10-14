Exclusive! Pandya Store has come as a career changing opportunity for me: Shabaaz Abdulla Badi

Shabaaz Abdulla Badi is an integral part of the show. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he opened up on his experience shooting for the show.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 10/14/2023 - 18:46
Pandya Store

MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every couple in the show has a strong fan base and the audience loves their chemistry.

The show has taken a 15-year leap and the story now focuses on Rishita and Dev’s daughter, Natasha aka Chutki, taking care of Suman and the Pandya Store. (Also Read: Pandya Store: Oh No! Suman is on Ventilator; Chiku surprises Amresh by turning rebellious)

Shabaaz Abdulla Badi is an integral part of the show. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he opened up on his experience shooting for the show.

He said, “This show is an experience of a lifetime for me. This is for the first time I am playing the leading role as one of the four brothers for Star Plus. So this show has come like a blessing for me and it has come as a career changing opportunity for me. I love how I get to enact a range of emotions. I think there should be some romantic scenes added to the show so that the characters flamboyance is shown as much as his angry side. I think that will eventually come out.

What I like about my character is that he has a different side to his personality with different people. Another thing which I like the most is that he is a workaholic.”

Speaking about dealing with creative differences, Shabaaz shared, “Well, we have an extremely co-operative team with fantastic directors and creative producers who know how to get the best out of us. Not only the production team but even the cast of the show is extremely good and we bond very well and we are like a family.” (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Pandya Store fame Kanwar Dhillon opens up on how he tackles with rumours, says, ''Let people write bad about me, but if they cross the line, then they will have to face me'')

Well said Shabaaz!

Pandya Store spoiler Shabaaz Abdulla Badi Star Plus Pandya Store Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 10/14/2023 - 18:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Woah! Anuj finds evidence against Sonu, Vanraj refuses to take former's help
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! The season 1 of Pandya Store was a hit and now it is our responsibility to take it ahead: Ankur Nayyar on experience shooting for Pandya Store
MUMBAI: Pandya Store is one of the most entertaining shows on Star Plus. The show took a leap post which new actors...
Pushpa Impossible: Revealed! Jugal comes to know the reason of his wife’s death
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Exclusive! Pandya Store actor Shabaaz Abdulla Badi to be seen in Applause Entertainment’s next for SonyLIV featuring Tanuj Virwani and Mustufa Burmawala!
MUMBAI : With the rise in consumption of content we can see some great projects being made on the OTT platform in terms...
From Barbie, Taylor Swift to Beyoncé, the theatres belong to the female audience this year
MUMBAI : When Taylor Swift and Beyonce appeared sharing a tub of popcorn at an AMC theater in Los Angeles Wednesday...
Exclusive! Pandya Store has come as a career changing opportunity for me: Shabaaz Abdulla Badi
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Recent Stories
TAYLOR SWIFT
From Barbie, Taylor Swift to Beyoncé, the theatres belong to the female audience this year
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ankur Nayyar
Exclusive! The season 1 of Pandya Store was a hit and now it is our responsibility to take it ahead: Ankur Nayyar on experience shooting for Pandya Store
Kishori
Kya Baat Hai! This is what Kishori Shahane does when not shooting for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein! Read to Find out more!
Anupamaa
Inspiring! Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly conveys a crucial life lesson to her fans; Says ‘Don’t be afraid to walk alone’
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! This is a special room in the Bigg Boss house
Piyali
Exclusive! My character is beautifully layered and this is the first time I am playing a positive character: Piyali Munsi on experience shooting for Pandya Store
Priyanka
Priyanka Chahah Chaudhary talks about her relationship with Ankit Gupta and opens up on marriage plans