Exclusive! Pandya Store’s Kanwar Dhillion and Alice Kaushik, aka K-Dice, reveal that “This is one thing both of us had in common, which was we did not want to date actors”!

Kanwar and Alice have been together for a little while now, and they are very active on social media and are often seen sharing stories from their sets and their personal lives. The fans love them and have given them the nickname #KDice.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 02/15/2023 - 04:45
MUMBAI:With its compelling plot and surprising turns, the daily soap Pandya Store has won over viewers' hearts. Fans adore all three of the couples in the show but they have an affinity towards Shiva and Raavi, who frequently top the charts as their favorite couple.

Meanwhile, offscreen, Kanwar Dhillion who plays the role of Shiva, and Alice Kaushik who plays the role of  Raavi, is one of the most popular couples on TV right now, fans love their chemistry on the show and offscreen. The banter between the two always makes up for beautiful moments.

ALSO READ: Congratulations to Pandya Store on completing 2 years, check out the deets inside

TellyChakkar got in touch with the couple on the occasion of Valentine’s Day to talk about all things love. The couple took a fun couple’s challenge during which they revealed alot of things about their relationship and dropped the biggest bombshell, that both of them ever wanted to date actors.

When asked if she ever saw any red flags that came up , Alice said, “The  biggest red flag was that he was an actor”, and Kanwar hilariously cut in and said, “That this is one thing both of us had in common, which was we did not want to date actors but what do you know”.

While playing the game, the sentence, ‘Ek Tarfa Pyaar’ came up and Kanwar revealed that this started ‘ek tarfa pyaar’ only and that he was the one who fell in love first.

Talking about valentines and gifts, Alice revealed, “ I give a lot of gifts, I don’t know if they are extremely surprising but Kanwar loves protein bars and protein shakes, so when we completed certain months, I gifted him a beautiful basket of protein bars and energy drinks and coffee and I really decorated it”, responding to the same Kanwar said, “Only Alice can do these things”.

The couple has received so much love from the fans and followers of the show and out of the show as well for their chemistry and for just being real personalities.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Pandya Store’s Alice Kaushik reveals how she deals with trolls and has special appeal to her fans!

Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 02/15/2023 - 04:45

