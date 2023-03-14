Exclusive! Pandya Store’s Shiva aka Kanwar Dhillon gives a health update on Alice Kaushik, check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. We always like to be at the forefront of bringing in Tv news and gossip to our viewers.

Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon are amongst TV world’s most loved couples and they share unmatched chemistry from on-screen as Raavi and Shiva to off-screen as ‘KDice’, being one of the ship names given to them.

They both fell in love on the sets of the show and confirmed that they are dating last year. it was not an instant love but a gradual progression of love for them and they are going strong even today.

Kanwar recently arrived at Neha Adhvik Mahajan’s birthday party last night and during a very interesting media interaction with Tellychakkar, spoke about his love for shoes and further about when will Alice be completely recovered.

When asked about his shoes, he said that he loves collecting shoes. We all know about his love for bikes and now, there’s one more addition to that list.

Further, when Tellychakkar asked him about Alice’s health, he added that it will take some time for her to recover. She suffered a torn ligament on her knee and every couple of days or so whenever she can come for shoot and give her close ups, she does. Currently, she is resting and hopefully, within 2-3 weeks, she should get better.

Kanwar looked dapper as he arrived for the party and we hope that Alice recuperates quick enough and gets well soon.

