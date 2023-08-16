Exclusive! Pandya Store’s Vidhaan Sharma roped in for Sony SAB’s Pashmeena starring Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan

Gauri and Hiten are all set to feature together in the SAB TV show titled Pashmeena. The show is currently being shot in Mumbai, but will soon shift their location to Kashmir.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 18:29
Vidhaan Sharma

TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days. 

ALSO READ : Wow! Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan all set to showcase their on-screen chemistry once again in a new show titled ‘Pashmeena’

Hiten and Gauri are one of the most loved television couples. The duo used to rule the television screens in the early 2000s with their awesome chemistry and commendable performances in serials like Kutumb and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. 

It’s been long since we saw them together on screen. Fans have been eager to watch their chemistry back on the screens and looks like their wish will finally come true! 

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update!

As per sources, child artist Vidhaan Sharma has been roped in for the show.

Vidhaan is one of the popular child actors, who has been a part of shows like Pandya Store, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, Yeh Hai Chahatein and more.

He has also been a part of movies like The Sky Is Pink, more web series and multiple TVCs.

Are you excited to watch Vidhaan in a new show?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Check out what Hiten Tejwani had to say about him and Gauri Pradhan reuniting for a project


    
 

Vidhaan Sharma Pandya Store Hiten Tejwani Gauri Pradhan Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet Yeh Hai Chahatein The Sky is Pink Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi TellyChakkar
