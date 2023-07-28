Exclusive! Pandya Stores Fame Vinod Motwani roped in DCT Productions next’s next Dharamputra Nandini for Nazara TV!

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

The channel is now gearing up for a new show produced by Dipika Chikhlia.

We gave you the exclusive update that Shagun Singh of Mast Mauli fame has been roped in to play the lead in the Dipika Chikhlia-produced show Dharamputra Nandini’.

And as per sources, Aman Jaiswal, Prithvi Tanwar, and Dipika Chiklia will all be seen in the show.

As per sources, Actor Vinod Motwani has been roped in for Nazara TV’s Dharamputra Nandini.

We previously gave you the update that Actors, Prithvi Tanwar, Anuj Ahluwalia, Shriya Tiwari, Seema Anand and Abhi Sharma will also been seen in the show.

The show Dharamputra Nandini will air on Nazara channel, and is produced by DCT Productions.

