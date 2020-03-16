EXCLUSIVE! Pandya Store's Rishita aka Simran Budharup recommends these products for the perfect skincare

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

We got in touch with the gorgeous Rishita to know about her makeup routine, favourite products and more. Check out what she had to share:

That one product that is a must-have for you.

Lip Balm. For a more hydrating effect, I use Sephora lip balm.

What make-up products would you wear for a day out?

I would wear light eye shadow, a very light base as here when we shoot we put a lot of bases. So when I am out I would put heavy mascara and light blush with it.

What make-up products would you wear for a wedding?

For weddings, I would go all out. I would put on a lot of highlighters, and glossy lipstick. I would either add sparkle to my eyes or smokey eyes.

What brands would you recommend for daily wear?

I have come down to one foundation that is preferable for my shoot as well as daily wear, as my skin is really dry, right now I am using Estee Lauder Base but I moisturize a lot. I use Olay moisturizer for more hydration and protection.

What is your skincare routine?

In the morning, I put on toner, moisturizer, and hyaluronic acid before coming for the shoot, then the routine is a primer, makeup, and fixer. At night, it is toner, moisturizer, and Hyaluronic acid step, I put a thick under eye mask as I have dark circles due to the heavy lights.

What would be the one piece of advice you would like to give?

You must moisturize your skin. As per your skin type one really needs to explore the products to find that one that suits your skin. It's all about trial and error, I have used numerous brands and finally found one, the night creams are also very important. I am using a Sephora night mask it is quite effective and so is the Hyaluronic acid. Drinking water is very important as even fruits. My parents have really taught me this, both of them look 15 years younger than their age.

