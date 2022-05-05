EXCLUSIVE! Pandya Store's Swarnim Neema and Anish Raikar JOIN the cast of Cockcrow and Shaika's Parshuram on StarPlus

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 14:21
EXCLUSIVE! Pandya Store's Swarnim Neema and Anish Raikar JOIN the cast of Cockcrow and Shaika's Parshuram on StarPlus

Also read: BREAKING! Kunal Jaisingh to play the lead in Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment's next?

Renowned producers Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar are all set to roll out a new show on StarPlus under their banner Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment have been a name behind some massive hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Choti Sarrdaarni. It will be interesting to see what kind of a show will be brought on board for StarPlus again.

We exclusively updated that Vishal Aditya Singh has been locked for the show as lead, tentatively titled Parshuram. Now, the breaking news is that Swarnim Neema and Anish Raikar are roped in the show for interesting characters. Further details are yet to be disclosed. Are you all excited? 

Also read: Breaking: Zebby Singh to play the male lead in Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar’s next on Colors?

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 14:21

