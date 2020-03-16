Exclusive! Pankaj Anand and Deepak Dutt Sharma join the cast of Atrangii - Dekhte Raho’s Parshuram

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal launches his Hindi GEC channel ATRANGII- Dekhte Raho.

We had previously reported that Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Vishal Aditya Singh, Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul, Tirth Bhanushali, Prithvi Zutshi, Vishal Nayak, Shiv Yadav, Akshay Saini, Hemant Bharati, and Ram Shankar Singh have been locked for the show, which is tentatively titled Parshuram which will be aired on this channel.

The details about their roles are not out yet. But the show is said to be a mythological one with the story of lord Parshuram played by Vishal Aditya Singh.

And now, another set of actors including Pankaj Anand and Deepak Dutt Sharma has been roped in for the show. Deepak Dutt Sharma is famous for his roles in The Blind Man, Devyani, and Charmsukh whereas Pankaj Anand is known for his roles in Hichki, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, and Dil-E-Couch.

Soon the details about their character will be unveiled.

The casting of Deepak and Pankaj has been done by popular and experienced casting director Sonu Singh Rajput.

