Exclusive! Pankaj Anand and Deepak Dutt Sharma join the cast of Atrangii - Dekhte Raho’s Parshuram

Atrangii - Dekhte Raho is all set to come up with a new show titled Parshuram. A lot of well-known actors have been roped in to play pivotal roles in this upcoming show.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 05/21/2022 - 16:40
Pankaj-Deepak

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors while there are some shows that are all set to launch in the upcoming days.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Hemant Bharati, Ram Shankar Singh and Akshay Saini join the cast of Parshuram

Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal launches his Hindi GEC channel ATRANGII- Dekhte Raho.

We had previously reported that Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Vishal Aditya Singh, Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul, Tirth Bhanushali, Prithvi Zutshi, Vishal Nayak, Shiv Yadav, Akshay Saini, Hemant Bharati, and Ram Shankar Singh have been locked for the show, which is tentatively titled Parshuram which will be aired on this channel.

The details about their roles are not out yet. But the show is said to be a mythological one with the story of lord Parshuram played by Vishal Aditya Singh.

Also read: Exclusive! After Vishal Aditya Singh, Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul and Tirth Bhanusali roped in for Parshuram

And now, another set of actors including Pankaj Anand and Deepak Dutt Sharma has been roped in for the show.  Deepak Dutt Sharma is famous for his roles in The Blind Man, Devyani, and Charmsukh whereas Pankaj Anand is known for his roles in Hichki, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, and Dil-E-Couch.

Soon the details about their character will be unveiled.

We will be back with all the latest updates regarding this development.

The casting of Deepak and Pankaj has been done by popular and experienced casting director Sonu Singh Rajput.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.
 

Atrangii Prithvi Zutshi Vishal Nayak Shiv Yadav Vishal Aditya Singh Vishal Jethwa Rahul Tirth Bhanushal Navina Bole Ishita Ganguly Vibhu Agarwal Akshay Saini hemant bharati Ram Shankar Singh Sonu Singh Rajput Parshuram TellyChakkar pankaj anand Deepak Dutt Sharma
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 05/21/2022 - 16:40

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Congratulations! Begusarai fame Manish Naggdev all set to get engaged with THIS person
MUMBAI: Television actor Manish Naggdev popularly known for his roles in Udann, Begusarai, and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann...
Anupamaa: Oh no! Jaswir Kaur aka Devika is in major trouble Here's why
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
Interesting! This is how Yesha Rughani aka Gungun takes a breather on the sets of Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Omg! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Ram's Mamaji is in problem, Deet inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly...
Exclusive! Benafsha Soonawalla to host Carry Minati upcoming gaming show ‘Playground’
MUMBAI: Celebrated YouTuber Carry Minati is  coming  up with the first gaming entertainment show titled  Playground by...
Anupamaa: Lovely! Anupamaa gets a grand welcome at the Kapadia house with Anuj
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
Dinesh Vijan
Congratulations! ‘Dasvi’ director Dinesh Vijan’s sister Pooja Vijan to marry her beau next week in Mumbai
Latest Video