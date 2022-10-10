EXCLUSIVE! Pankaj Barry and Kaveri Priyam are set to enter Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallan

The new show of Sony SAB is set to have new faces introduced to its plot. Read on to know more.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/10/2022 - 14:32
MUMBAI : Sony SAB is back with yet another exciting new show, Dil Diyaan Gallan. The show went on AIR on 3rd October. The plot revolves around two individuals with a dream to shift to a foreign country. It is produced by Rashmi Sharma under the banner of TBD.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, the show is set to have new entries and those include Pankaj Barry and Kaveri Priyam. There is not much information about their roles but they are said to play pivotal parts.

Pankaj Barry got his first break in 1987 in the Doordarshan television programme, Gul Gulshan Gulfaam. His debut Bollywood movie was College Girl. After that, he continued to make appearances in many movies and television shows. He became quite well-known thanks to his portrayal as Tathacharya in Tenali Rama.he was last seen in Kaatelal & Sons appeared as Balraj Solanki.

Kaveri Priyam's debut show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, won over viewers with her portrayal of Kuhu. The actress chose to wait and perform a positive lead role in her next show instead of getting typecast because she played a bad character in her first show. In Ziddi Dil Maane Na, she was cast as Dr. Monami, another well-known figure.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

