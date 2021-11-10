EXCLUSIVE! Pankhuri Awasthy on playing robot in Maddam Sir: The viewers can expect a lot of innocent fun from Mira, shares what made her choose this unique character

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Maddam Sir has been working wonders on the small screens ever since the first episode.

The show's concept is quite unique and manages to entertain the viewers with its amazing storyline.

The cop-comedy is not only bringing smiles to everyone's face but also giving some great social messages to the viewers.

We have seen how new characters are being introduced in the show with time.

Maddam Sir recently witnessed popular TV actress Pankhuri Awasthy's entry.

The actress is back on the small screens after a long gap and in a completely different avatar.

Pankhuri is seen as ASI Mira who is a robot. The actress' entry has further spiced up the drama and also increased the entertainment quotient.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Pankhuri who spoke about her in the show and much more.

How do you feel getting back on the small screens after a long time post Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

It's almost a year now that I have been away from the small screens as I shot for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in the beginning of the year 2020. The previous two years were not that good for everybody. I am glad that I am back on television and doing such a different role. It is a very different experience for me and I am glad that I get to do different roles.

What new can the viewers expect from Mira's character?

The viewers can expect a lot of innocent fun from Mira. She is a robot and she doesn't understand psyche, feelings and emotions. But at the same time, people who love to see superhumans and robots, they will really like it.

What made you choose Maddam Sir as a comeback show?

The one major driving force was the briefness of the character. The narrative I was giving about how genuine this character will be was fantastic. It was an artificial intelligence robot being sent to a Mahila Police Thana in Lucknow and how the team there is not happy with me coming there. Because they think that the robot can prove to be a threat for their jobs. But the robot is sent here to learn more about human emotion. The team there thinks that what if the robot learns everything and replaces them. There are certain nuances which the robot will adopt. Otherwise, she will have a straight face but in some scenes, she will showcase different expressions.

Did you do any special preparations for your character?

Yes, initially, I was told to watch how the police protocols are. I did a lot of preparations by watching many videos, learnt about my body language, speech and much more. We tried several things for Mira's character. First, we thought we would keep it very robotic. Then we thought about keeping it like Alexa and Siri. We also thought about keeping it very human with the way she speaks.

Well, Pankhuri definitely got completely into the skin of her character before she kickstarted the shoot and we can surely see her efforts paying off.

