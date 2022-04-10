Exclusive! Pankhuri Awasthy seeing Gautam Rode for the first time is an absolute funny tale, Deets inside

MUMBAI : Popular TV actress Pankhuri Awasthy who was away from the small screens for quite some time is now back in action with her new show.

The actress can be currently seen playing a lead role in Star Bharat's Gud Se Meetha Ishq.

Pankhuri plays the role of Kaju in the show.

Gud Se Meetha Ishq also stars Ishaan Dhawan and Meera Deosthale in the lead roles.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where we asked her about all her ‘first times’ and the answers will leave you surprised.

When was the first time you had a professional fight with someone?

I was shooting for Razia and it wasn’t a fight but it was a one-sided thing. We had an action sequence and my scene was with Liliputji where I had to hit his head with a stone which was made of thermocol. So set dada had filled it with some actual stones and I wasn’t aware. So when I threw it on his head, it hit him on his forehead and he got a cut there. He got super angry, not at me but in general. I apologized and after some time he came to me and he clarified that he wasn’t angry at me. I mean it was just a small fight.

When the first time when you dated someone?

I dated in class 11th I think.

How was it the first time when you faced the camera?

It was at the time when I was in the second year of my college. It was an audition for a Doordarshan show. It didn’t air but we shot the pilot.

How was it when you came across a fake profile of yours for the first time?

There are so many fake profiles on Facebook. So many people send it to me, informing me about those profiles sending them friend requests. It wasn’t a fake profile but just admirer accounts.

How was it the first time when you attended a red carpet?

The first time I ever attended the red carpet was when I was nominated for Razia as a fresh face for the ITA awards. I was wearing a white gown that I had bought some 5 years ago. I had no idea about how things go and later on I got to know.

When was the first time you purchased something branded?

It was the time of college and I was earning a little by content writing or voice-over artist, etc. So I was saving everything and then I would ask my parents to spend it. The major thing I bought for myself was an Iphone. That time it was Iphone 6s.

How was your first abroad trip?

It was to Dubai.

How was your first time when you kissed someone?

It was when I started dating in class 11th but not immediately so may be in 12th.

When was the first time you received a love letter or the first time when you wrote a love letter?

I wrote my first love letter to the same guy (from 11th class).

When was the first time you received marriage proposal from a crazy fan?

So there was this guy on Instagram who proposed to me in a funny way, talking about the things that he does, talking about his salary and that I should marry him.

How was it when the first time you saw Gautam?

I was doing Razia and Gautam had just started doing Suryaputra Karn. I was laying on the chair as I was very tired and it was very sunny. Suddenly I see an entourage passing by where a person in a mythological costume, one person holding an umbrella for him and one person holding a bowl of salad for him, 2 ADs walking behind and another one walking ahead of him. I was just thinking “who is this person who needs so many people around him” and I was very new so I didn’t know how things happen. He looked at me and nodded in acknowledgement and so even I nodded in agreement but in my head I was like these people become too much of an actor.

When was the first time you officially went on date with Gautam?

It was 27th of December, 2015.

