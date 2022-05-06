EXCLUSIVE! Pankit Thakker in Sandiip Sikcand's Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai on Star Bharat

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's ace producer Sandiip Sikcand is all set to bring a new show for Star Bharat, the concept and storyline are yet to be known.
Well, we learned that Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's ace producer Sandiip Sikcand is all set to bring a new show for Star Bharat titled Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, the concept and storyline are yet to be known. 

We had exclusively updated that Sayli Salunkhe is roped in the show as lead and she has quit Spy Bahu, while Kusshagre Dua will be playing the negative lead in the show. 

Karan V Grover is all set to play the lead opposite Sayli in the show. It is surely going to be interesting to see what the actor shall portray in this show after his stellar performance in Udaariyaan. Sanjay Swaraj joins the cast of Sandip Sikcand's next. Further details about the character are yet to be disclosed. 

We exclusively revealed Shireen Mirza is all set to come back with Sandip Sikcand's show, she will be seen as the negative lead in the show with Kusshagre Dua. Further details about her character are yet to be disclosed. 

Now the breaking news is that Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha's Pankit Thakker joins the cast in a pivotal role. Further details about his character are yet to be disclosed. 

