Exclusive! Papad Pol - Shahabuddin Rathod Ki Rangeen Duniya fame Amish Tanna ropes in for Sony Sab and JD Majethia's Pushpa Impossible

Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia is all set to bring a new show soon. The show will be airing on Sony SAB and it will be a women-centric series. JD Majethia's Hats Off Productions' new show is titled Pushpa Impossible.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 14:02
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television.

We all know that as the year 2022 has kickstarted a few months ago, several new TV shows are being launched on various channels.

Sony SAB is one such channel where we only see comedy and light-hearted drama series that bring a smile to everyone's face. The channel presents only family-oriented shows.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha actor Sachin Parikh BAGS Hats Off Productions Pushpa Impossible

And now, the channel is gearing up for yet another show soon.

Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia is all set to bring a new show soon.

The show will be airing on Sony SAB and it will be a women-centric series.

JD Majethia's new show will be titled Pushpa Impossible.

We had exclusively updated about actors like Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita being roped in for the show.

And now, we have come to know that actress Papad Pol - Shahabuddin Rathod Ki Rangeen Duniya fame Amish Tanna has been roped in for the show and details regarding his role are not yet revealed!

Also read: Karuna Pandey: 2019 was blessing both career and health-wise

We will soon be back with all the latest updates regarding this development.

How excited are you about this new show? Tell us in the comments.

Sony Sab Karuna Pandey Hats Off Productions JD Majethia Wagle Ki Duniya Darshan Gurjar Sachin Parikh Navin Pandita TellyChakkar
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 14:02

