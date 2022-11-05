Exclusive! Papad Pol - Shahabuddin Rathod Ki Rangeen Duniya fame Amish Tanna ropes in for Sony Sab and JD Majethia's Pushpa Impossible

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television.

We all know that as the year 2022 has kickstarted a few months ago, several new TV shows are being launched on various channels.

Sony SAB is one such channel where we only see comedy and light-hearted drama series that bring a smile to everyone's face. The channel presents only family-oriented shows.

And now, the channel is gearing up for yet another show soon.

Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia is all set to bring a new show soon.

The show will be airing on Sony SAB and it will be a women-centric series.

JD Majethia's new show will be titled Pushpa Impossible.

We had exclusively updated about actors like Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita being roped in for the show.

And now, we have come to know that actress Papad Pol - Shahabuddin Rathod Ki Rangeen Duniya fame Amish Tanna has been roped in for the show and details regarding his role are not yet revealed!

We will soon be back with all the latest updates regarding this development.

