EXCLUSIVE! Paras Chadda ROPED in for Film Farms' NEXT

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Udann actor Paras Chadda roped in for Pavitra Rishta 2.0!

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Now the exclusive news is that Paras Chadda who was last seen in Pavitra Rishta 2.0 has been roped in Film Farm's next on Dangal Tv titled as Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein, with Megha Ray in the lead role.

Karam Rajpal, Ketaki Kadam, Sudesh Berry, Meena Mir, Hemaakshi Ujjain are playing pivotal roles. The show is produced by Producers Rupali and Pintoo Guha.

Also read: 'Superstar Singer' all set to return with second season

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com