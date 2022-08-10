Exclusive! Paras Kalnawat and Niti Taylor to be seen on a new game show?

MUMBAI:Paras Kalnawat is a popular and well-known actor on television who is best known for his role of Samar in Anupamaa, which made him a household name.

But recently, he had a fallout with the makers of the show. He exited the show and is now seen in the reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10, which went on air recently.



The actor has a massive fan following, and the fans bestow a lot of love and support on the actor.

The actor was a participant in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10, but was later eliminated owing to receiving fewer votes.



On the other hand, Niti Taylor is a popular actress on television; she rose to fame with her performance of Nandini Murthy in one of the most acclaimed series Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.



She recently made headlines for her participation in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's season 10



Where she impressed the judges and the audiences with their performance for the show.

As per sources, Niti and Paras will be coming on a game show that would be launched on COLORS, where they would be part of some fun games, though there is no confirmation on the same.



Not much is known about the show, but the fans would be excited to see them together on the screen.



Previously, they both have been part of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 where they two were competitors on the show.



Well, it will be interesting to see these two stars again and what the game show will be all about.



On the work front, Paras Kalnawat is seen in Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya whereas Niti Taylor is a part of Sony Tv’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

