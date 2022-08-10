Exclusive! Paras Kalnawat and Niti Taylor to be seen on a new game show?

Paras and Niti are two well-known celebrities in the television industry, they were recently seen on the dance reality show Season Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Now there is news that the two will be seen together on a game show that is all set to be launched on COLORS.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/24/2023 - 18:00
MUMBAI:Paras Kalnawat is a popular and well-known actor on television who is best known for his role of Samar in Anupamaa, which made him a household name.

But recently, he had a fallout with the makers of the show. He exited the show and is now seen in the reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10, which went on air recently.


The actor has a massive fan following, and the fans bestow a lot of love and support on the actor.

The actor was a participant in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10, but was later eliminated owing to receiving fewer votes.


On the other hand, Niti Taylor is a popular actress on television; she rose to fame with her performance of Nandini Murthy in one of the most acclaimed series Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.


She recently made headlines for her participation in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's season 10
 
Where she impressed the judges and the audiences with their performance for the show.

ALSO READ :Parth Samthaan reveals why he doesn’t prefer online training, warns fans to stay away from it

As per sources, Niti and Paras will be coming on a game show that would be launched on COLORS, where they would be part of some fun games, though there is no confirmation on the same.


Not much is known about the show, but the fans would be excited to see them together on the screen.


Previously, they both have been part of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 where they two were competitors on the show.


Well, it will be interesting to see these two stars again and what the game show will be all about.


On the work front, Paras Kalnawat is seen in Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya whereas Niti Taylor is a part of Sony Tv’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Are you excited to see Paras and Niti again on a game show?
 
Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 ALSO READ : WOW! Parth Samthaan achieves a major milestone; Twitter can't keep calm

 

Paras Kalnawat Niti Taylor Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Anupamaa Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Kundali Bhagya Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 TellyChakkar Nandini Murthy Balaji Telefilms Zee TV Sony TV game show
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/24/2023 - 18:00

