Exclusive! Paras Kalnawat opens about his bond with Baseer and Sana, says, “ I don’t think anyone else could have played the role of Shaurya better than Baseer” and more!

MUMBAI: Paras Kalnawat is a popular actor in the TV industry and is considered to be one of the top upcoming actors to look out for.

He has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. Paras Kalnawat was also a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

The Meri Durga actor has joined the cast of Kundali Bhagya as one of the leads post the leap, playing the new generation of characters to take over.

The actor is quite popular on social media and has a massive fan following where he often shares his love of being a sneakerhead, details about upcoming projects, family moments and so much more.

The show recently completed 1500 episodes and had a grand celebration. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about the show, his character and bond with Sana and Baseer.

When asked about his bond with Baseer Ali who plays the role of Shaurya, on the show and if he has given him any advice, to which he said, “I have not got one opportunity like that, where I have had to tell Baseer anything, he is a very quick learner, it is his first fiction show , but he has incredible amount of confidence, because he has done reality shows before and he is also very popular amongst people. So, onscreen I don’t think anyone else could have played the role of Shaurya better than Baseer, because he is doing amazing work and somewhere Baseer is like Shaurya, some aspects of it, and he is doing such a fab job”.

Talking about working with Sana he said, “ I am having a blast working with Sana as well, and I have seen her work in so many different shows and she is an amazing actor and people know that, it feels like a perfect cast, and for 6 years they have been doing such a fantastic job, and these are such prominent actors, Shraddha, Anjum, and other actors, the senior actors we have, even though we have not been able to do scenes together, but whoever I have worked with, I feel blessed that I get to be a part of such a big show, these just some amazing people”.

Paras plays the role of Rajveer/Rudraksh in the show Kundali Bhagya.

