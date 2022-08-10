Exclusive! Paras Kalnawat opens about his bond with Baseer and Sana, says, “ I don’t think anyone else could have played the role of Shaurya better than Baseer” and more!

The Meri Durga actor has joined the cast of Kundali Bhagya as one of the leads post the leap, playing the new generation of characters to take over.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/24/2023 - 15:11
Paras Kalnawat

MUMBAI: Paras Kalnawat is a popular actor in the TV industry and is considered to be one of the top upcoming actors to look out for.

He has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. Paras Kalnawat was also a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. 

ALSO READ: AMAZING! A sneak peek into Kundali Bhagya star Paras Kalnawat's lavish abode which proves that he believes in living in style

The Meri Durga actor has joined the cast of Kundali Bhagya as one of the leads post the leap, playing the new generation of characters to take over. 

The actor is quite popular on social media and has a massive fan following where he often shares his love of being a sneakerhead, details about upcoming projects, family moments and so much more.

The show recently completed 1500 episodes and had a grand celebration. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about the show, his character and bond with Sana and Baseer.

When asked about his bond with Baseer Ali who plays the role of Shaurya, on the show and if he has given him any advice, to which he said, “I have not got one opportunity like that, where I have had to tell Baseer anything, he is a very quick learner, it is his first fiction show , but he has incredible amount of confidence, because he has done reality shows before and he is also very popular amongst people. So, onscreen I don’t think anyone else could have played the role of Shaurya better than Baseer, because he is doing amazing work and somewhere Baseer is like Shaurya, some aspects of it, and he is doing such a fab job”.

Talking about working with Sana he said, “ I am having a blast working with Sana as well, and I have seen her work in so many different shows and she is an amazing actor and people know that, it feels like a perfect cast, and for 6 years they have been doing such a fantastic job, and these are such prominent actors, Shraddha, Anjum, and other actors, the senior actors we have, even though we have not been able to do scenes together, but whoever I have worked with, I feel blessed that I get to be a part of such a big show, these just some amazing people”.

Paras plays the role of  Rajveer/Rudraksh in the show Kundali Bhagya.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Paras Kalnawat opens about what goes offscreen on Kundali Bhagya, says “We have a lot of fun on set and so many times it happens that I and Shraddha would be sitting just casually, then..”, Read For the Full Story!

Shraddha Arya Paras Kalnwat Baseer Ali Sana Sayyad Jhalak Dhikhla Jaa 10 Anupama Sudhanshu Pandey Meri Durga Kundali Bhagya Ekta Kapoor Balaji Kundali Leap Kundali Bhagya Promo latest entertainment news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/24/2023 - 15:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Umar Riaz reveals why he unfollowed Rashami Desai and talks about his bond with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash
MUMBAI: Umar Riaz was one of the strongest contestants on the show. Since day one, he was loved by the audience.His...
Anupamaa: What! Barkha spikes Anuj's drink; latter leaves without meeting Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Teri Meri Doriyaan: Oh NO! Sahiba faints in Angad’s Arms!
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
SAD! Nia Sharma's look receives a severe backlash, netizens compare her to Uorfi, advises not to become like her
MUMBAI: We all have seen how actors are using the popular photo-sharing app Instagram extensively for brand...
Exclusive! Paras Kalnawat opens about his bond with Baseer and Sana, says, “ I don’t think anyone else could have played the role of Shaurya better than Baseer” and more!
MUMBAI: Paras Kalnawat is a popular actor in the TV industry and is considered to be one of the top upcoming actors to...
Katha Ankahee: Sad! Katha refuses to replace Adi with anyone else
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Salman Khan
Kya Baat Hai! Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani's bond proves exes can be very good friends – Watch VIRAL Video
Latest Video
Related Stories
Umar Riaz
Shocking! Umar Riaz reveals why he unfollowed Rashami Desai and talks about his bond with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash
nia sharma
SAD! Nia Sharma's look receives a severe backlash, netizens compare her to Uorfi, advises not to become like her
Garba Queen Falguni Pathak
Garba Queen Falguni Pathak To Grace The Stage of Krish and Prerna's Wedding Ceremony, Wait This Wedding Comes With A Twist!
Pankhuri Awasthy
Awesome! Moms-to-be Pankhuri Awasthy and Gauahar Khan share pregnancy tips with each other over Eid lunch, check out the pictures
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Kya Baat Hai! SaiYa fans become restless start a countdown for Sai and Satya’s wedding! Check out the best reactions here!
Devileena
Wow! From Dipika Kakar to Sumbul Touqeer, check out their stunning Eid 2023 posts on social media