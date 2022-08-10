Exclusive! Paras Kalnawat opens about what goes offscreen on Kundali Bhagya, says “We have a lot of fun on set and so many times it happens that I and Shraddha would be sitting just casually, then..”, Read For the Full Story!

The Meri Durga actor has joined the cast of Kundali Bhagya as one of the leads post the leap, playing the new generation of characters to take over.
MUMBAI:Paras Kalnawat is a popular actor in the TV industry and is considered to be one of the top upcoming actors to look out for.

He has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. Paras Kalnawat was also a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. 

The Meri Durga actor has joined the cast of Kundali Bhagya as one of the leads post the leap, playing the new generation of characters to take over. 

The actor is quite popular on social media and has a massive fan following where he often shares his love of being a sneakerhead, details about upcoming projects, family moments and so much more.

The show recently completed 1500 episodes and had a grand celebration.

TellyChakkar caught up with the actor for a quick chat, during which when asked about what really goes on the set, he said, “We have a lot of fun on set and so many times it happens that I and Shraddha would be sitting just casually, then we start talking about diet and food and junk food but then I tell her that I am on a diet and I can’t eat anything, so I go back to my oats, but we keep doing things like that”. He also revealed,  “ I have a habit, of ordering food and constantly keep ordering something but now because I can’t eat, so I just share it”.

Paras’s role as Rajveer is being appreciated by fans a lot.

