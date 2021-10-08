Exclusive! Paras Kalnawat roots for Karan Kundra in Bigg Boss 15; wants him to fall in love in the house

MUMBAI: Television’s most controversial show Bigg Boss which has returned with 15th season and is continued to be hosted by Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan who is known to be one of the best hosts for the show.

One of the popular actors who is being locked inside the house is Karan Kundra who started his acting career with Kitni Mohabbat Hai and then there was no looking back for him. Currently, Karan is one of the highest paid actors on TV.

Karan has been receiving immense love from his fans and fraternity. Karan’s good friend and actor Paras Kalnawat with whom he worked in a web show Dil Hi Toh Hai, is rooting for him.

Paras in a chat with us said, “Karan is a very dear friend in fact more of a brother to me. I haven’t watched all episodes of this season of Bigg Boss but I think Karan is doing extremely well especially after yesterday’s episode. Karan is someone who takes time to open up but once he gets into the game he will definitely shine out. I think Kundra is stealing the show.”

We have seen many actors falling in love in the show so do you want Karan to find love inside the house? “Yes, definitely. I would like to see him falling in love and finding a soul mate who is genuine and true by heart.”

Can we see you anytime participating in Bigg Boss? “I would love to but not now as I am already doing a show. Though, I have been offered Bigg Boss but since I am committed to my show Anupamaa so may be in the near future.”

