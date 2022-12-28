EXCLUSIVE! Paras Priyadharshan quits Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Here is why

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running Indian television shows and the people still love it. The audience pours in immense love for the track and the chemistry of AbhiRa aka Abhimanyu and Akshara. The show is in for a lot of drama with the upcoming twists and turns.

According to the latest track, Akshara and Abhimanyu receive the heartbreaking news of Akshara’s miscarriage. Later, Neil tragically passes away.

Neil’s death has created quite an impact on the viewers as they got really attached to him. He was also the sweetest person who supported Abhira the most. The viewers are quite disappointed and saddened with his death.

The show is said to take a leap soon and currently, Aarohi is left alone and pregnant.

But there is a reason why Neil as in Paras Priyadarshan who plays the part is not a part of the show anymore.

As per sources, Paras did not wish to play the role of a father post leap. He did not want to portray such a character so decided to move on. He is absolutely grateful to the makers and the show for everything but he wishes to play different character now.

We tried to get in touch with the actor but could not get through.

It is sure sad of Paras not being a part of the show anymore but the show must go on. The show sure will bring interesting angles to take the plot forward.

