Exclusive! Paresh Ganatra’s son gets married; Shefali Shah, Aatish Kapadia, Deven Bhojani and others attend the wedding

MUMBAI :Paresh Ganatra is one of the most popular names in the television and Bollywood industry. He is known for his amazing comic timing and has impressed everyone with his performances in movies like Mann, Aankhen, No Entry, Welcome, Rowdy Rathore, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, and more.



Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment, and now, we have come to know that actor Paresh Ganatra’s son, Diler Ganatra, got married recently. We have got our hands on a few pictures from the wedding.



Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Shalin Bhanot talks about his ex-wife Dallijet Kaur; says, “Dallijet is not someone who cribs or gossips”

The wedding was attended by many TV and Bollywood celebs like Shefali Shah, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Deven Bhojani, Aatish Kapadia, and Jamnadas Majethia (JD Majethia). The pictures of them clearly prove that they had an amazing time at the wedding. Check out the pictures below…

Paresh has also left a strong mark on TV with shows like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Chidiya Ghar, Bhakharwadi, and others. He has also been a part of comedy shows like Comedy Circus 3 Ka Tadka, The Kapil Sharma Show, and others.



In 2020, Paresh made his OTT debut with Scam 1992. This year, he was also seen in the web series The Great Weddings of Munnes which also starred Abhishek Banerjee and Barkha Singh. His next project is Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay which also stars Guru Randhawa, Anupam Kher, Saiee M Manjrekar, Atul Srivastava, Paritosh R Tripathi, and Ila Arun.



Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Shalin Bhanot talks about his ex-wife Dallijet Kaur; says, “Dallijet is not someone who cribs or gossips”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.