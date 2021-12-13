EXCLUSIVE! Paridhi Sharma OPENS UP on Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei going OFF-AIR

MUMBAI: Star Plus' newly launched show Chikoo ki Mummy Durr Kei has been the talk of the town for a while now. The show has begun to make space in the viewers’ routine with its storyline and stars.

Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei is a danced based show with a heartwarming storyline about a mother who is in search of her long-lost daughter. Although she meets her, she is unable to recognise the connection between the two.

Well, we had exclusively updated that Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei is all set to wrap up and go off air on 7th January 2022, the show had been coping with the TRPs but now that Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is all set to get launched, the channel decides to pull the plug of Chikoo.



We got in touch with Nupur aka Paridhi Sharma, to know about her reaction and more about her plans post the show goes off-air.

What was your reaction when you received the news about the show going off-air?

That was disappointing, nobody would like to go through that too so early in the tenure of the show, but the television industry is like that you cannot bank on the show. I have begun to accept the fact and trying to move on from the sad news that we have received. As an actor you don't get to say much about it, it is always the channel and producers' call whether to keep the show or call it off.

Any memory that you will be taking from Nupur? If you were to add something to her?

There are many memories attached to the show and my character Nupur, through this character I got many opportunities to dance, one of my favourite things to do. And I will surely miss the performance-oriented scenes from the show. I am dearly going to miss the lunch breaks with my team, we had become a small family here. These wonderful memories shall stay forever with me. Maybe, I would like to make Nupur a strong-headed woman, she used to be more giving and trying to please everyone. So yes, that's all I would want to add to Nupur.

What kind of character would you like to look out for post the show?

I am open to all kinds of characters, as an actor I would love to challenge myself with different characters. I am interested in picking something negative or comedy as well. I am waiting to see what kind of roles shall knock at my doorstep now.

Will you be taking a break?

I would be taking a small break and I do have plans with my family for a small vacation. So yes, then I shall come back.

