Exclusive! Parineeti fame Aishwarya Aher roped in for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

Parineeti actress Aishwarya Aher will be essaying a pivotal role in Star Plus' show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.
Aishwarya Aher

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that various channels are launching new TV shows in the upcoming months. 

Star Plus has been airing some amazing shows like Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pandya Store among others.

The channel has recently launched a new show. 

Ace TV producer Rajan Shahi has brought a new show which is titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. The show has been in the news ever since the beginning. 

Sayali Salunkhe and Mohit Malik are essaying the lead roles. 

And now, TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that actress Aishwarya Aher is all set to be a part of the show. 

Nothing much is known about Aishwarya's character yet.

She has previously been a part of shows like Parineetii, Story 9 Months Ki, Dil Bekarar among others. 

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si will also have actors like Abhidnya Bhave, Vishal Nayak,and Garvita Sadhwani.

The serial is a remake of a popular Bengali TV show Irabotir Chupkotha which was aired on Star Jalsha.

The show has hit the small screens from 21st August on Star Plus. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

