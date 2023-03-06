Exclusive! Parineeti’s Tanvi Dogra has THIS to say about the dating rumors with Ankur Verma! Read for Full Scoop!

MUMBAI: Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot because the story consists of one man getting married to two women who are friends.

The fans love the chemistry of Aanchal Sahu aka Parineet, Tanvi Dogra aka Neetii, and Ankur Verma aka Rajeev. The show has a wonderful ensemble cast as well, and its ability to tell the stories of complicated individuals and complicated stories with ease has made it to the heart of the fans and audiences and the show remains incredibly popular and loved.

As we reported that rumors were rife about Tanvi Dogra and Ankur Verma’s potential dating.

The reason you ask is that fans believe that Tanvi and Ankur share a great offscreen bond and they are spotted together very often, spending their time together and posting a lot of content together.

All of this could also just mean that they are really good friends and get along well but the rumors are rife.

In an exclusive quote to TellyChakkar, Tanvi Dogra refuted the rumors and said, “There is nothing like that, this is sheer speculations and yes, we are friends and we are very professional and we have a lot of romantic scenes of Rajeev and Neeti, people might think that there is something because the scenes are like that. Anybody who knows me knows that I am a bubbly girl, always chirpy and always laughing, so people might have gotten the wrong idea because both of us are always laughing and our nature is like that, otherwise it is not true. Maybe he is dating someone else, so there is no chance and it is just sheer speculation”.

The show Parineeti recently completed 400 episodes and it is produced by Balaji Productions and has been on air since 14th February 2022 and completed more than a year on air.

The intriguing twists and turns have kept the fans enthralled.

