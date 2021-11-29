EXCLUSIVE! Pariva Pranati aka Vandana on how challenging it is to shoot Wagle Ki Duniya's current track: I am so attached to Sheehan that it really impacted me that we won’t see him

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Wagle Ki Duniya has become everyone's favourite in no time.

The makers have roped in a stellar star cast and all of them are doing total justice to their respective characters.

Sumeet Raghavan, Pariva Pranati, Anjan Srivastava, Chinmayee Salvi, Sheehan Kapahi, Deepak Pareek, and many more are playing pivotal roles in the show.

The current track of Wagle Ki Duniya is witnessing a crucial track as Atharva is kidnapped and the Wagle family is in huge trouble.

The promo has left viewers at the edge of their seats, and more twists and turns are expected to happen in the show.

Rajesh Wagle and his family have always overcome all the situations till now, and it will be interesting to see how he deals with them.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Pariva, who spoke about the current track and much more. The actress plays the character of Vandana, Rajesh's wife in the show.

Vandana is a mother, and we have seen how attached she is to her kids. How challenging did it get for you to shoot for such a crucial track?

The fear of something wrong happening to your child is the worst fear, and I am so attached to Sheehan, who plays Atharva, that it really impacted me that we won’t see him. It was challenging for us because such emotions are not easy to let go, and often, we would cry even after the shot was cut.

The motherly emotions for any woman whose child has gone through this are a difficult experience. What is your thought process about the same?

Children are the most precious belongings of a parent. Nothing comes close to this and a mother's heart can’t handle it when she is unaware of the happenings in her child’s life especially if he/she is in some sort of dangerous situation. For Vandana, it is the most painful period of her life.

Wagle Ki Duniya has not only brought smiles to everyone's face but also given a good message with each track. What can viewers expect from this track?

There’s a lesson for both parenting and children's behaviour. Hard taskmastering with kids can go wrong m, and kids trying to be oversmart can backfire.

