EXCLUSIVE! Pariva Pranati on doing Wagle Ki Duniya: I think it’s the most beautiful journey in my acting career and to make a comeback with this after my child was born is like a dream

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Wagle Ki Duniya has become everyone's favourite in no time.

The makers have roped in a stellar star cast and all of them are doing total justice to their respective characters.

Sumeet Raghavan, Pariva Pranati, Anjan Srivastava, Chinmayee Salvi, Sheehan Kapahi, Deepak Pareek and many more are playing pivotal roles in the show.

Pariva is seen playing the role of Vandana Wagle in the show and is paired opposite Sumeet Raghavan.

The viewers are in love with Pariva's amazing performance.

Also, Parvia has several times collaborated with Hats Off Productions for different shows.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Pariva who spoke about the show and much more.

Every actor feels a difference after doing a particular project. What kind of changes have you seen in you and your career after doing a show like Wagle Ki Duniya?

Wagle Ki Duniya is a show that happens once in a lifetime. The entire journey from the stories to the cast to the entire team is just like a dream come true. From exploring such vivid stories to being a part of this portrayal, I couldn’t have asked for more. Plus, the appreciation, it is being rewarded with an added bonus. I myself get to learn so much from this show, yet the fun element stays intact. I think it’s the most beautiful journey in my acting career and to make a comeback with this after my child was born is like a dream.

Tell us about your experience working with Sumeet Raghavan?

I couldn’t have asked for a better co-actor. He is a school in himself. There's so much to learn from him. The entire unit looks up to him and he ensures to keep the set atmosphere happy and positive and he is extremely respectful towards everyone.

Working with a renowned production house like Hats Off is a dream for any actor. You have collaborated with them several times. Tell us about your journey and experience with them.

Hatsoff is family for me. I love the content they make. They are hungry for creating something different and their efforts are relentless in providing the audience with fun yet thought provoking entertainment. I would always give preference to their team no matter what other options are available for me. I love both JD Sir and Aatish Sir. And they take care of me and the entire team as their family.

