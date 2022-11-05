EXCLUSIVE! Parizad Kohal to be the host of Sony Tv's India's Laughter Champion

We exclusively updated that this would be the last season of The Kapil Sharma Show as he isn't coming back. for some time. A new show is all set to replace the show titled India's Laughter Champion.
Parizad Kohal

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exclusive piece of information for their avid readers. 

Also read: The Kapil Sharma Show: WHAT! Can you guess Sunil Grover's salary that was enough to buy a new car everyday?

We at Tellychakkar have always been at the forefront to get exclusive news for their readers from their favourite fiction and reality shows on Television. This time the news is about the upcoming show India's Laughter Champion. 

Check out the promo: 

Well, now the breaking news is that India's Laughter Champion's host will be The Great Indian Laughter Challenge's Parizad Kohal. She is best known for her stint in the show as the host and this shall add a new feather to her hat as it is her forte indeed. 

Well, we can't wait to bring more exclusive news to you all but for now, it is this, and about The Kapil Sharma Show, the show is soon to wrap its shoot. We had exclusively updated the fans about the dates. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: SUPERB! A sneak peek into TKSS fame Chandan Prabhakar's apartment which has written LUXURY written all over it


 

