EXCLUSIVE! 'Parth has his own mysteries that are yet to unfold' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Neeraj Goswami SHARES some intriguing facts about his character

Apart from Harshad, there are two more charming boys in the show, one of them is Parth Birla aka Neeraj Goswami. We got in touch with the charmer and asked him about his character, roles he would like to play in future and more. Check out what he had to say:

What made you agree to the show? Tell us something about your character?

Agreeing to be a part of the show was a no brainer. A legendary show, a production house with good work ethics and one of the top GECs. What else do you need, right?

I play Parth Birla. I believe he can turn out to be a very interesting and enigmatic character owing to the kind of person he is and the wide range of emotions that he carries within. It is not a simple character at all. There are many unanswered questions about why he behaves a certain way. It would be exciting to put Parth in different situations and to see how he reacts to them and that would be a visual delight for the audience. Adding that, he has a very good equation with his siblings and a better one with his Chachi as compared to his mom.

We have seen that all the Birla men in the show have issues in their married life, talking about Parth, what are his issues?

Imagine what would you go through if you are forced to quit what you love and asked to pursue a career just because it looks good on you or suits your family name. That situation gives birth to a state of immense conflict within Parth and the resulting frustration and agitation spills over on the other aspects of his personal life due to which he often ends up having heated arguments with his family members.

As an actor, is there any character that you would love to play at least once?

I would love to play the character of a guy with disassociative identity disorder/ multiple personality disorder at least once.

