Exclusive! Parth Samthaan and Manisha Rani to collaborate for a project together

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most loved actors on television, and he has a massive fan following.

The actor was last seen in Kasautii Zindagi Kay where he essayed the role of Anurag Basu and he became a household name. His paring with Erica Fernandes was loved by the audience.

These days, Parth is busy shooting for his debut web series named Hero, which will be produced by Ekta Kapoor, where he is essaying the role of a don.

It’s been quite some time that Parth has been away from the small screen, and his fans are waiting to see him back in action. They can’t wait for the web series to stream online.

The actor is quite active on his social media platforms and keeps his fans updated.

On the other hand, Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer these days, and she grabbed the headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

She was one of the most entertaining contestants of the show and her love for Jad was loved by the audience as she comes across as a very pure soul.

She is a very honest contestant and her friendship with Bebika is loved by the fans. She takes care of her very well and guides her in the right direction.

She also flaunts her likeness for Elvish and tries to make him jealous, but she has made things clear that she doesn’t feel for him and that it's all for the game.

She reached the finale of the show and was the second runner-up in it.

These days she is in demand for a lot of projects but she is taking her time to choose which one she should choose.

As per sources, Parth Samthaan and Manisha Rani will be collaborating for a project together.

The fanbase of both the actors are huge, which clearly gives us an idea about the hype this project will be having.

