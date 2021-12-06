EXCLUSIVE! Parth Samthaan on his views on love: I think you have to be lucky in love; I am trying to find love

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan was last seen in Star Plus and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's popular show Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 where he portrayed the role of Anurag Basu. The handsome hunk won several accolades for his role.

Not just Parth, but the entire star cast of Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 was lauded for their stellar performances in the popular drama series.

The actor also sported a heroic avatar in ALTBalaji's Mai Hero Boll Raha Hun.

Parth is a hot favourite among fans and has become the heartthrob of the small screen over the years. The actor is known for his cute smile and chocolate-boy looks that can make anyone go weak in the knees.

He has bagged another music video opposite Aanchal Singh, which released today.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Parth, who spoke about his views on love and much more.

Your music video is all about love, so have you witnessed such beautiful relationships in real life?

Of course I have. There are several people around me, including my school and college friends, who have been dating someone for many years and are still together. I think you have to be lucky in love. It's not easy to find the right person because you have to see if your compatibility matches or not. I have seen relationships failing after several years. Eventually, it's all about how lucky you are and how much patience you have if you value that person. Ultimately, it all counts if it is worth it.

I am also trying to sort myself out when it comes to relationships and love. I am also trying to find my true love like everyone. I feel love is a beautiful feeling.

What qualities attract you in a partner?

I think it's that person's nature. I really get attracted to the nature of any person and I observe the minutest thing in that person whenever I meet someone. I see what kind of thought process that person has.

Fans fondly remember you as a romance king going by the roles you have played so far. What do you have to say about it?

Honestly, when I started my acting journey, I never knew that romance will be my forte. I was expecting myself to be an angry man on the screen or an action hero but never thought of myself romancing actresses on-screen. But after watching Yaariyaan and Kasauti and a lot of music videos, I feel that I have aced the genre of romance. It's something that I teach my actor friends as well. I have learnt all this over a period of time and I should thank people that they have liked my work and given me that sort of confidence.

