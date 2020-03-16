Exclusive! Parushram fame Deepak Dutt Sharma ENTERS &TV’s Ek Mahanayak - Dr B. R. Ambedkar

We all know that the makers have introduced several tracks in the show where we see many new actors making entries and exits.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 14:32
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We have constantly kept you updated with all the latest happenings in your favourite TV shows.

Ek Mahanayak - Dr B. R. Ambedkar has been running on the small screens for a very long time. The show has managed to garner rave reviews from the viewers.

Also read: BREAKING! Tarun Tyagi ENTERS Ek Mahanayak - Dr B. R. Ambedkar

TellyChakkar had reported about various actors making smashing entries in the show.

The exclusive news is that Parushram fame has entered &Tv's show - Ek Mahanayak - Dr B. R. Ambedkar. 

But as of now the detailing regarding his role is that he will play the role of a father. 

Also read: Wedding Bells! Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar actress Shivani Rangole is all set to exchange wedding vows with THIS actor

How much excited are you to see him in the show?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com for more news, gossip, and updates from telly town.

Emir Shah Tushar Phalke Ek Mahanayak - Dr B. R. Ambedkar &TV And TV Essel Vision Tarun Tyagi TellyChakkar
Riddhi Vyas

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 14:32

