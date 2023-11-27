Exclusive! Pashmina has been shot in the format and visuals like a webseries: Nishant Singh Malkhani

Nishant opened up on what prompted him to take up the show, his bond with Isha Sharma and the entire team among other details. Read on to know more…
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 16:12
Nishant

MUMBAI: Produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under Alchemy Films Private Limited, Pashmina is an upcoming show on Sony SAB which stars Nishant Singh Malkani, Isha Sharma, Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan Tejwani in pivotal roles.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Nishant opened up on what prompted him to take up the show, his bond with Isha Sharma and the entire team among other details.

(Also Read: Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Oh No! Pashminna gets Raghav’s ring which he accidentally left in her house

Read on to know more…

Speaking about his character, Nishant shared, “Raghav is a very nice person and humble human being who can do anything for his family but there are some reasons because of which he does not believe in the idea of romantic relationships because he has seen his father mistreating his mother and the hardships that he has gone through.  He will be seen as this in the initial phase but then he meets this girl named Pashmina and he becomes an out and out romantic and with her he starts exploring a lot of colours and shades of love.”

He further added, “The show is being shot in Kashmir. Plus the show is not a usual one. The entire series being shot in Kashmir is something which has not happened in the recent Indian television history. Ofcourse people travel for outdoor shoots to Kashmir, Mussoorie, Nepal etc…But that is a travel of maximum 15 days. This is a show which has completely been shot in Kashmir and is being shot like a webseries. I met the producers and they were just wonderful people and the way they narrated the character and script to me, I just fell in love with it and ofcourse, I was also very happy to be a part of the Sony SAB family also with this show.”

Speaking about his bond with his co-actors, Nishant stated, “I have had a wonderful bond with Isha (Sharma) and the other actors. We all are living away from our homes and families. We spend a lot of time on the set and while not working too. We also go for dinners together and are a very well nicely lit group.

Isha is a wonderful actress and is a natural eager learner. She has been working very hard. We have become very good friends and share a wonderful chemistry with each other. We trust each other and share a lot about each other’s life also. So somewhere there is a very nice bonding which has happened between Isha and I and I hope this bond continues even after the show.”

We asked Nishant if he has any creative differences on the set. Nishant expressed, “We have creative discussions on the set. We discuss the scenes, infact even Hiten (Tejwani) sir, being such a senior actor, when I give him an idea that a scene can be portrayed differently, he is so humble that if he thinks that is right he will do it. He even advises me, infact everyone on the set, we work as a team and work together.”

(Also Read:Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Wow! Pashminna sees Raghav getting his grandmother's ring from the hotel staff

Well said Nishant!


 

Nishant Malkhani pashmina Sony Sab Isha Sharma Hiten Tejwani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 16:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal got hitched to business tycoon Aman Mehta; Check out the PICs here!
MUMBAI: Sharmin Saigal, the niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, recently got married! The director of the multinational...
Exclusive! Pashmina has been shot in the format and visuals like a webseries: Nishant Singh Malkhani
MUMBAI: Produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under Alchemy Films Private Limited, Pashmina is an...
Kya Baat Hai! Pakhuri Awasthy Rode shares her joy of completing 8 years as Draupadi in Suryaputra Karn, reposts a fans' wish
MUMBAI: Pankhuri Awasthy is a well known face in the world of Television. She has been known for shows like Razia...
In COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ Anurag faces big battle, while Ankita and Neil's nomination clash ignites explosive showdown
MUMBAI: In tonight's gripping episode of COLORS' 'BIGG BOSS,' tensions escalate as Anurag wants to voluntarily leave...
OMG! Rani Mukerji reveals after the release of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, there were many divorces, “It is very important to talk about…”
MUMBAI: Rani Mukherji is one of the finest Indian film actresses. She has won millions of hearts with her women...
What!!! New woman to enter Anuj’s life post his separation with Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Star Plus show Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television today.The show starring Rupali Ganguly and...
Recent Stories
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Woah! Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal got hitched to business tycoon Aman Mehta; Check out the PICs here!
Latest Video
Related Stories
1
Kya Baat Hai! Pakhuri Awasthy Rode shares her joy of completing 8 years as Draupadi in Suryaputra Karn, reposts a fans' wish
Anurag
In COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ Anurag faces big battle, while Ankita and Neil's nomination clash ignites explosive showdown
Tina
Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss 16's Tina Datta gives a glimpse of her birthday in Dubai, check it out
Salman
Bigg Boss 17: Whoa! Orry shocks Salman Khan as he reveals earning Rs 20-30 just from selfies, here’s how the actor reacted
Shabir
Kanchi Kaul shares romantic moments spent with beau Shabir Ahluwalia on their 12th marriage anniversary; says 'Thankyou for the mischievous glances, secret smiles and priceless nothings'
Sheezan Khan
Exciting! Sheezan Khan all set to mark his comeback to the fiction show with Chand Jalne Laga after a break from the field