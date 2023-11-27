Exclusive! Pashmina has been shot in the format and visuals like a webseries: Nishant Singh Malkhani

MUMBAI: Produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under Alchemy Films Private Limited, Pashmina is an upcoming show on Sony SAB which stars Nishant Singh Malkani, Isha Sharma, Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan Tejwani in pivotal roles.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Nishant opened up on what prompted him to take up the show, his bond with Isha Sharma and the entire team among other details.

Speaking about his character, Nishant shared, “Raghav is a very nice person and humble human being who can do anything for his family but there are some reasons because of which he does not believe in the idea of romantic relationships because he has seen his father mistreating his mother and the hardships that he has gone through. He will be seen as this in the initial phase but then he meets this girl named Pashmina and he becomes an out and out romantic and with her he starts exploring a lot of colours and shades of love.”

He further added, “The show is being shot in Kashmir. Plus the show is not a usual one. The entire series being shot in Kashmir is something which has not happened in the recent Indian television history. Ofcourse people travel for outdoor shoots to Kashmir, Mussoorie, Nepal etc…But that is a travel of maximum 15 days. This is a show which has completely been shot in Kashmir and is being shot like a webseries. I met the producers and they were just wonderful people and the way they narrated the character and script to me, I just fell in love with it and ofcourse, I was also very happy to be a part of the Sony SAB family also with this show.”

Speaking about his bond with his co-actors, Nishant stated, “I have had a wonderful bond with Isha (Sharma) and the other actors. We all are living away from our homes and families. We spend a lot of time on the set and while not working too. We also go for dinners together and are a very well nicely lit group.

Isha is a wonderful actress and is a natural eager learner. She has been working very hard. We have become very good friends and share a wonderful chemistry with each other. We trust each other and share a lot about each other’s life also. So somewhere there is a very nice bonding which has happened between Isha and I and I hope this bond continues even after the show.”

We asked Nishant if he has any creative differences on the set. Nishant expressed, “We have creative discussions on the set. We discuss the scenes, infact even Hiten (Tejwani) sir, being such a senior actor, when I give him an idea that a scene can be portrayed differently, he is so humble that if he thinks that is right he will do it. He even advises me, infact everyone on the set, we work as a team and work together.”

